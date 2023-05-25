The meadow by the airport
is just like any other grassland
beneath the empyreal blue
that offers late afternoons
of sprawling blades of green
dappled by gentle sunlight —
except for the intermittent
intrusion of a thundering
airborne machine
and its passing shadow.
The metal carrier's soar
or descent breaks the silence
and solemnity of the moment.
But oftentimes, it is absent.
Sometimes, it’s just a purple kite
steadying itself high above,
or a carefree sparrow
in flight and song.
Karlo Sevilla of Quezon City, Philippines authored the full-length poetry collection, "Metro Manila Mammal" (Soma Publishing, 2018), and two chapbooks. Recognized among the Best of Kitaab 2018 and shortlisted for the Oxford Brookes International Poetry Competition 2021, his poems appear in Philippines Graphic, Protean, DIAGRAM, Matter, Black Bough Poetry, Small Orange, Eclectica, and elsewhere.