Photo by Bailey Mahon: Unsplash.com

The meadow by the airport

is just like any other grassland

beneath the empyreal blue

that offers late afternoons

of sprawling blades of green

dappled by gentle sunlight —

except for the intermittent

intrusion of a thundering

airborne machine

and its passing shadow.

The metal carrier's soar

or descent breaks the silence

and solemnity of the moment.

But oftentimes, it is absent.

Sometimes, it’s just a purple kite

steadying itself high above,

or a carefree sparrow

in flight and song.

Karlo Sevilla of Quezon City, Philippines authored the full-length poetry collection, "Metro Manila Mammal" (Soma Publishing, 2018), and two chapbooks. Recognized among the Best of Kitaab 2018 and shortlisted for the Oxford Brookes International Poetry Competition 2021, his poems appear in Philippines Graphic, Protean, DIAGRAM, Matter, Black Bough Poetry, Small Orange, Eclectica, and elsewhere.