Reserva Caoba, Colombia / Photo by William Pate on Unsplash

Our sulky gods cried

acid rain, when prayers dried

within earthen pots.

Aanuoluwapo Adesina is a Nigerian-born poet and MFA student at Butler University, USA. He is the author of Emocean, a poetry book published in 2016 by Kraft Books (Nigeria). He has been published in Brittle Paper, The Kalahari Review, HEBE, Brave Voices Magazine, ROPES Literary Journal and elsewhere. Aanuoluwapo lives in Indianapolis, Indiana.