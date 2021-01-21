Skip to main content
Published on Feb 21, 2021

Title Page

Title page to SAR's annotated version of News from Nowhere.

by William Morris
NEWS FROM NOWHERE
or
AN EPOCH OF REST
being some chapters from
A UTOPIAN ROMANCE

by
WILLIAM MORRIS

First printed serially in the Commonweal, 1890.

Thence reprinted at BostonMass., 1890.

First English EditionrevisedReeves & Turner, 1891.

Reprinted AprilJune 1891; March 1892.

Kelmscott Press Edition, 1892.

Since reprinted March 1895; January 1897; November 1899; August 1902; July 1905; January 1907; and January 1908.

This version adapted from The Project Gutenberg eBook, News from Nowhere, by William Morris.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
