Title page to SAR's annotated version of News from Nowhere.
by
WILLIAM MORRIS
First printed serially in the Commonweal, 1890.
Thence reprinted at Boston, Mass., 1890.
First English Edition, revised, Reeves & Turner, 1891.
Reprinted April, June 1891; March 1892.
Kelmscott Press Edition, 1892.
Since reprinted March 1895; January 1897; November 1899; August 1902; July 1905; January 1907; and January 1908.
This version adapted from The Project Gutenberg eBook, News from Nowhere, by William Morris.