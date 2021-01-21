Title Page

NEWS FROM NOWHERE

or

AN EPOCH OF REST

being some chapters from

A UTOPIAN ROMANCE

by

WILLIAM MORRIS

First printed serially in the Commonweal, 1890.

Thence reprinted at Boston, Mass., 1890.

First English Edition, revised, Reeves & Turner, 1891.

Reprinted April, June 1891; March 1892.

Kelmscott Press Edition, 1892.

Since reprinted March 1895; January 1897; November 1899; August 1902; July 1905; January 1907; and January 1908.

This version adapted from The Project Gutenberg eBook, News from Nowhere, by William Morris.