The Glorious Cadaver

You, who read these words

feast on a glorious cadaver.

An already obsolete collection:

chance gathering

of syllables, made obsolete.

By yesterday’s observation, last week’s dictionary.

Yet, these words are as alive as I. A breathing creation, the only creation I am capable of. The ugly child of dreams and love and hope. Sent on their way into a snowy and inattentive world. Words on their knees begging for wholeness, and empty space waiting for life.

Please,

At lease for a little while

let

them

live.

Marc Janssen has been writing poems since around 1980. Some people would say that was a long time but not a dinosaur. Early decrepitude has not slowed him down much; his verse can be found scattered around the world in places like Pinyon, Slant, Cirque Journal, Off the Coast and Poetry Salzburg also in his book November Reconsidered. Janssen coordinates the Salem Poetry Project- a weekly reading, the occasionally occurring Salem Poetry Festival, and was a nominee for Oregon Poet Laureate. For more information visit, marcjanssenpoet.com.