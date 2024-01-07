Skip to main content
Poetry
Away from the Garden Roses

"I remembered I'd stopped writing poetry"

by Saadia Peerzada
Photo by Colin Maynard: Unsplash.com

1.

In the remaining light of the day
I remembered I’d stopped writing poetry,
so I said a small prayer,
then ate a plum over the sink.

2.

looking up from my book,
I saw a bird fly off a pink roof,
the train carried me to greater loneliness
while a kid shouted, “I can see hundreds of trees.”

3.

when I am not around anymore, 
what I'll miss are the garden roses
climbing over the fence.

Saadia Peerzada is a postgraduate student of English and Creative Writing.

