Away from the Garden Roses

1.
In the remaining light of the day
I remembered I’d stopped writing poetry,
so I said a small prayer,
then ate a plum over the sink.
2.
looking up from my book,
I saw a bird fly off a pink roof,
the train carried me to greater loneliness
while a kid shouted, “I can see hundreds of trees.”
3.
when I am not around anymore,
what I'll miss are the garden roses
climbing over the fence.
Saadia Peerzada is a postgraduate student of English and Creative Writing.