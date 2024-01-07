Away from the Garden Roses

Photo by Colin Maynard: Unsplash.com

1.

In the remaining light of the day

I remembered I’d stopped writing poetry,

so I said a small prayer,

then ate a plum over the sink.

2.

looking up from my book,

I saw a bird fly off a pink roof,

the train carried me to greater loneliness

while a kid shouted, “I can see hundreds of trees.”

3.

when I am not around anymore,

what I'll miss are the garden roses

climbing over the fence.

Saadia Peerzada is a postgraduate student of English and Creative Writing.