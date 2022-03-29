April 2022 • San Antonio Review

﻿

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Friends,



A few updates this month.



New notification and submission features

Our digital publishing platform, PubPub, has implemented new features that we believe will prove valuable to our contributors. First is the ability to review recent activity on your submissions and published works on a personal Activity Feed. On the same page is an option to receive a daily digest of activity on your submissions and published works. Finally, we are testing PubPub's new submissions workflow, which will become our main method of receiving new work. Learn more and test it on our Submissions page.



Forthcoming from San Antonio Review Press

In July, we'll be publishing Harold Whit Williams' latest poetry collection, A Rain Ancestral. BOLO.

We could use your help.

Don't forget . . .

You can get our updates on Telegram. Visit https://t.me/sarupdates.



Did you know?

Do you purchase from Amazon a lot (not that we recommend it)? If so, get a monthly $10 credit by submitting receipts to the Amazon Shopper Panel app. Find more useful resources on our Community Resources page.



