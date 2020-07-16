Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Aug 16, 2020

Wave to the Moon

"Goodbye, sun. Goodbye, moon. / You look down on our demise, indifferent."

by Rose Mary Boehm
Published onAug 16, 2020
Wave to the Moon

Warnings ignored and whole islands disappeared.

Coastal cities graves for those who thought

this was a hoax. Our last refuge,

 

the city in ruin in the middle of a water-bound nowhere

that can no longer sustain us. Yes, we know. Yes,

we dance. Yes, we sing the songs all but forgotten.

 

Goodbye, sun. Goodbye, moon.

You look down on our demise, indifferent.

We are about to return to the element

 

from whence we came. Somewhere, humans

are developing gills and fins only to be rejected.

A German-born UK national, Rose Mary Boehm lives in Lima, Peru. She is the author of three collections of poetry, the most recent of which will be published later this year by Blue Nib.

