Q&A with Milicent Fambrough

Cut paper artwork postcards, 2020, Milicent Fambrough

Milicent Fambrough is an artist in San Antonio, Texas. Her current work centers on self-examination and expression. Her influences span turn-of-the-century to contemporary and from classic to modern. She loves artwork in all forms. Her favorite genres of art are America modern, contemporary, abstract and pop art. She mostly draws from pop culture and the city she calls home, San Antonio, Texas.

Her days consist of tending her home, networking with performing acts and checking in with good friends. Painting and sketching daily with the odd doodle mixed in defines a routine of sorts. Early mornings, late evenings, lots of interesting outings make up her life. Photography is another passion for her. Mail art has been a passion recently revisited due to the pandemic.

Her pace is a constant flow of new media or art traditions — switching them back and forth to keep the artwork fresh.

Let's start with the basics, tell us about yourself.

Well, I am a contemporary artist. Currently based in San Antonio, Texas, my home of 34 years.

What media do you mainly work with?

At the moment, cut paper has my curiosity. I enjoy this medium very much. It’s simple, cheap to acquire, and travels well.

What got you started on your current path?

The pandemic, I would say. Due to that, going shopping for art supplies has been hit or miss. This had me exploring the types of materials I could come by easily.

How have things (artistically, life, whatever) changed for you over the past seven months?

Yes, I do miss going to art functions locally, which happened every weekend here. On a good note, due to the current situation, I have had more opportunities to exhibit my artwork internationally. I feel I have grown more as an artist. The global community has embraced me. I am grateful for that.

Who to/Where do you look for inspiration?

The architecture here in San Antonio, Texas, has inspired me greatly. Brightly colored buildings in the deco district. I feel we have plenty of American streamlined, modern buildings here, as well. The antique and thrift shops selling furniture in this style also gets my attention.

“Blooms,” cut paper artwork, 2020, Milicent Fambrough

What are your major concerns with the world today?

The pandemic firstly because it has affected everything and everyone. I hope we can survive this. Second would be the environment. I would like to see a healthy planet in future. Thirdly, racism is a concern because it hits so close to home and is a problem affecting everyone in the world. I would like to see that part of society gone.

How does your artwork connect with your larger purpose?

The purpose of my work as an artist: To create . . . more to the point, to give the world beauty and depth. To be an example to others. Accomplishing great things in the face of opposition. Being female, mixed race, American, I feel a duty to express myself in the art world. To kick open doors that are normally closed. To encourage others to participate in various things.

Advice for beginners (of any age)?

Create, create, create! Don’t stop creating and expressing yourself. It is the most important thing you can do. Especially in turbulent times.

Work/shows we should look for?

The exhibition “my view from home” curated by Jason Brown. The exhibition has had the pleasure of being mentioned in Time magazine. Currently, it is a part of Vanderbilt University Library. Yes, I am a contributor and you may find other contributing artists interesting as well. https://myviewfromhomemailart.wordpress.com/mail-art-page-13/

Final comments? Additions?

Thank you for the opportunity to give your readers my thoughts. It’s been a pleasant experience.

Learn more about Milicent Fambrough by viewing her digital portfolio and following her on Instagram and YouTube.