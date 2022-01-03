Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Interviews
Published on Jan 03, 2022

Arts Q&A Template

Artists can copy this template to respond to our Q&A.

by William O. Pate II
Published onJan 03, 2022
Arts Q&A Template
·

Copy this template into a new submission to begin.

Add artwork and other media by clicking Media above.

When you’re finished completing this Q&A, click Request Publication and email [email protected] to let us know it’s ready for review.

Byline will include names of artist and editor.

1. Let's start with the basics, tell us about yourself. 

2. What media do you mainly work with? 

3. What got you started on your current path? 

4. How have things (artistically, life, whatever) changed for you over the past seven months? 

5. Who to/Where do you look for inspiration? 

6. What are your major concerns with the world today? 

7. How does your artwork connect with your larger purpose? 

8. Advice for beginners (of any age)?

9. Work/shows we should look for?

10. Final comments? Additions? 



[Artist bio]

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with