Dancing Under Moonlight

Photo by Heloisa Vecchio: Pexels.com

Mayhem as she sways,

her dress sewn from silk

as she floats

so do her curves.

A woman with stories

etched in her bones,

shape shifters watching

as the night festival continues;

free are her limbs

moving with seduction,

dance

Melissa is crafter, creator, painter and writer. But, above all she is a wife and mother to 4 wonderful children. She's suffered from PTSD and anxiety yet her art and writing have been the best remedy. Her love of poetry started when she was little, watching her grandmother write. Since then she's carried this talent with her into adulthood.