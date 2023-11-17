Dancing Under Moonlight

Login to discuss
Mayhem as she sways,
her dress sewn from silk
as she floats
so do her curves.
A woman with stories
etched in her bones,
shape shifters watching
as the night festival continues;
free are her limbs
moving with seduction,
dance
Melissa is crafter, creator, painter and writer. But, above all she is a wife and mother to 4 wonderful children. She's suffered from PTSD and anxiety yet her art and writing have been the best remedy. Her love of poetry started when she was little, watching her grandmother write. Since then she's carried this talent with her into adulthood.