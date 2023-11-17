Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Dec 17, 2023DOI

Dancing Under Moonlight

"A woman with stories etched in her bones"

by Melissa Gormley
Published onDec 17, 2023
Dancing Under Moonlight

Photo by Heloisa Vecchio: Pexels.com

Mayhem as she sways,
her dress sewn from silk

as she floats
so do her curves.

A woman with stories
etched in her bones,

shape shifters watching
as the night festival continues;

free are her limbs
moving with seduction,

dance

Melissa is crafter, creator, painter and writer. But, above all she is a wife and mother to 4 wonderful children. She's suffered from PTSD and anxiety yet her art and writing have been the best remedy. Her love of poetry started when she was little, watching her grandmother write. Since then she's carried this talent with her into adulthood.  

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with