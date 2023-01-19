Nightly Visitors

Photo by cotttonbro Studio: Pexels.com

My dreams are like ghosts:

they come and go as they please

in a river called sleep.

They break the silence,

white shapeless company,

looming amid the darkness,

haunting me with my mistakes—

long forgotten by day’s rest.

When I find myself awake,

they cease to exist.

Charles Blalock, a full-time student from Alabama, spends his time reading history textbooks and nonfiction novels. He is an undergraduate of Auburn University at Montgomery, who majors in History and minors in Creative Writing. He aspires to be a historian and writer.