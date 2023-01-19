Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Feb 19, 2023

Nightly Visitors

"My dreams are like ghosts"

by Charles Blalock
Published onFeb 19, 2023
Nightly Visitors

Photo by cotttonbro Studio: Pexels.com

My dreams are like ghosts:
they come and go as they please
in a river called sleep.
They break the silence,
white shapeless company,
looming amid the darkness,
haunting me with my mistakes—
long forgotten by day’s rest.
When I find myself awake,
they cease to exist.

Charles Blalock, a full-time student from Alabama, spends his time reading history textbooks and nonfiction novels. He is an undergraduate of Auburn University at Montgomery, who majors in History and minors in Creative Writing. He aspires to be a historian and writer.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
