Airing of Grievances — December 2021

Air Your Grievance(s)

If you’re anything like me, you likely air your grievances almost as quickly as they arise, leaving little with which to celebrate around the Festivus pole.



Fortunately, most aren’t like me.



If I have one grievance pending, it’s apps that advertise themselves as one thing and completely fail to deliver on that featured feature. For example, MURAL, which I used to create a space for everyone to air their grievances with us. It advertises itself as an open space to which anyone can add without registering, but reality seems quite different. (Give it a shot. Maybe it works now. Assuming it works, you can take on the avatar of a Cranky Pangolin and air your grievance(s) to your heart’s content.)



More important, all of us in the SAR Editorial Collective share our best wishes for a happy, healthy and prosperous 2022. Keep creating alternatives.



Thank you for reading and your support.



Yours,



William O. Pate II

Founding Editor & Publisher

San Antonio Review



What You’ve Missed at sareview.org

In Pursuit of Distance

A new essay by Chance Muehleck with original artwork by Hanna Wright.

Read



FIORSCRIBH

Julie O’Donnell discusses her virtual exhibition on bilingual streets signs in Ireland and around the world.

Read



In Isolation

New short fiction by Karen F. Lethlean.

Read



Beauty in Decay

A Q&A with conceptual artist Jennifer Weigel.

Read



Hagia Sophia

New poetry by Aida Bode.

Read