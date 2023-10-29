Photo by Beyzaa Yurtkuran: Pexels.com

picture this: it is early morning,

south of somewhere familiar,

south of somewhere

you call home.

there are power lines

running down dirt roads

where dust never seems

to settle unless it rains.

there are grey birds

flying skyward,

towards destinations

you will never reach.

and you are there,

driving alone in a car,

a casual witness to this

which you’ll never

understand…

but you are not there.

you are here with me,

with these words on

this page. and we have

only each other, and

the oncoming autumn.

Tohm Bakelas is a social worker in a psychiatric hospital. He was born in New Jersey, resides there, and will die there. His poems have been printed widely in journals, zines, and online publications all over the world. He is the author of twenty-four chapbooks and several collections of poetry, including Cleaning The Gutters of Hell (Zeitgeist PressPress, 2023). He is the editor of Between Shadows Press.