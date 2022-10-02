Skip to main content
HaikuPoetry
Published on Nov 02, 2022

Exhalation

"slippery with sighs"

by David A. Goodrum
Published onNov 02, 2022
Exhalation

After crashing rain
Sidewalks slippery with sighs
Evaporating

David A. Goodrum is a writer/photographer living in Corvallis, Oregon. His poems have been published in Fireweed: Poetry of Oregon, Willawaw Journal, Spillway, Star 82 Review, The Louisville Review, among others. His photos have graced the covers of Cirque Journal, Willows Wept Review, Blue Mesa Review, Ilanot Review, and Red Rock Review. See additional work, both poems and photos, at www.davidgoodrum.com.

