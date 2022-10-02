Exhalation

After crashing rain

Sidewalks slippery with sighs

Evaporating

David A. Goodrum is a writer/photographer living in Corvallis, Oregon. His poems have been published in Fireweed: Poetry of Oregon, Willawaw Journal, Spillway, Star 82 Review, The Louisville Review, among others. His photos have graced the covers of Cirque Journal, Willows Wept Review, Blue Mesa Review, Ilanot Review, and Red Rock Review. See additional work, both poems and photos, at www.davidgoodrum.com.