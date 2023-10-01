At Least the Leaks Aren't Metaphorical

Photo by lil artsy: Pexels.com

A .38 bullet in a .357 Magnum

reminds me of going to the shooting range

with my father,

who used to make his own bullets.

Him, in our basement, measuring gun powder

and installing primers and slugs,

until my parents sold their house

because they couldn't afford a new roof.

It's like me writing poem after poem,

while the pot in my kitchen is pissed in

by thawing spring snow,

except his noise was thunder

and mine just the rustle

of another page turning.

Richard LeDue lives in Norway House, Manitoba, Canada. He has been published both online and in print. He is the author of nine books of poetry. His latest book, It Could Be Worse, was published from Alien Buddha Press in May 2023.