Books Received

Description
The Children of Auschwitz
Parties interested in reviewing a listed book should contact [email protected].
The End of Love: A Sociology of Negative Relations by Eva Illouz (Polity, 2021)
Living on the Edge: When Hard Times Become a Way Of Life by Celine-Marie Pascale (Polity, 2021)
Death Takes a Byline by D.S. Lliteras (Rainbow Ridge, 2020)
Skin by Sergio del Molino (Polity, 2021)
Speaking the Truth About Oneself by Michel Foucault (University of Chicago Press, 2021)
A Cultural History of Personal Objects edited by Jared Kemling (SUNY Press, 2021)
Reverberations of Racial Violence: Critical Reflections on the History of the Border edited by Sonia Hernández and John Morán González (University of Texas Press, 2020) — Reviewed by William O. Pate II, 13 Sept. 2021
Semiotic Love [Stories] by Brian Phillip Whalen (Awst Press, 2021) — Reviewed by Ash Lange, May 26, 2021
Never Forget My Name: The Children of Auschwitz (Polity Press, 2022) — Reviewed by Ash Lange, January 16, 2022.
The Government of Things: Foucault and the New Materialists by Thomas Lemke (NYU Press, 2021) — Review forthcoming by Zhihou Zou.
To The Bounded by Donald Edem Quist(Awst Press, 2021) — Reviewed by William O. Pate II, April 17, 2022.
Philipp Felsch’s Summer of Theory: History of a Rebellion, 1960-1990
(Polity, 2021) — Reviewed by William O. Pate II, April 17, 2022.
Plantation Life: Corporate Occupation in Indonesia’s Oil Palm Zone by Tania Murray Li and Pujo Semedi (Duke University Press, 2021) — Reviewed by William O. Pate II, April 17, 2022.
Black is the Journey, Africana the Name by Maboula Soumahoro (Polity Press, 2022) — Reviewed by William O. Pate II, April 17, 2022.
The World of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder: The Experiences of Living with OCD by Dana Fennell (New York University Press, 2022) — Reviewed by William O. Pate II, April 17, 2022.
White Faced Lies by Eric Flanagan and Sam Voutas, illustrated by Timothy McEvenue (Writing Rooster Media, 2022) — Q&A with the authors, June 12, 2022.
The Children of Auschwitz
Murder, Mayhem, Mantel and More…
A review of Reverberations of Racial Violence: Critical Reflections on the History of the Border
Microfiction ranging over the variety of human relationships.