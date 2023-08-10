The Sketch

Photo by Greta Hoffman: Pexels.com

My father once sketched

my mother recovering in bed

from a miscarriage,

the hurt he never revealed

but exorcized in their room,

corners of silence

as she slept unaware;

a hard pencil

working the shadow of moist grief

from his mind,

his hand moving across the page

to capture the crystalline mirror of the moment,

losing himself on the paper's cheekbones

in rhythm with senses which gazed

for so long

as the rain-swept afternoon

continued without respite,

a wasteland of hope

under a patchwork

which neither memory nor heart could erase.

Byron Beynon coordinated Wales's contribution to the anthology Fifty

Strong (Heinemann). His work has featured in several publications including San Pedro River Review, Cyphers, Nixes Mate, Wasafiri, The London Magazine, Poetry Wales, Third Wednesday, English: The Journal of the English Association and the anthology The Polaris Trilogy (Poems for the Moon - published by Brick Street Poetry, Inc 2023). He is the author of several collections including The Echoing Coastline (Agenda Editions). His most recent collection Where Shadows Stir (The Seventh Quarry Press) was launched at the birthplace of Dylan Thomas, Swansea, in February 2023.