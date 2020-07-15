Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Print IssuesSan Antonio Review PressEditors' Notes
Published on Aug 15, 2020

Purchase San Antonio Review (Volume III | Summer 2020)

Where to buy your print copies of San Antonio Review.

by William O. Pate II
Published onAug 15, 2020
Purchase San Antonio Review (Volume III | Summer 2020)
·

Purchasing Print Copies of San Antonio Review

San Antonio Review is printed and globally distributed. Copies can be ordered via your local independent booksellers, libraries and the usual chains. Personal orders can be made online direct from the publisher at 787atx.me, independent sellers and, of course, Amazon.com. Booksellers and librarians can find them through Ingram.

Support San Antonio Review when you buy any books from independent booksellers through our Bookshop.org Bookshop or our Biblio shop.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with