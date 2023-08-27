Photo by Clive Kim: Pexels.com

I dip the line of thought

to fish out a word.



Some are on the surface

and some deep inside

all circling round the line.



Somewhere one stimulates

the hand of the thought.



It takes home a salmon.

Sreekanth Kopuri Ph.D. is an Indian poet, current poetry editor for The AutoEthnographer Journal Florida, Alumni Writer in Residence, Athens, and a Professor of English from Machilipatnam, India. He recited his poetry at Oxford, John Hopkins, Heinrich Heine, Caen, and many universities. His poems appeared in Arkansan Review, Christian Century, Two-Thirds North, Expanded Field, and Chicago Memory House, to mention a few. His book, Poems of the Void, was the winner of the Golden Book of the Year 2022.