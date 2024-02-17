Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
It did not snow,
but the jackdaws are
gathering noisily,
filling the
muffled chill.
Untranslatable.
Are they content to
remain frozen, too?
With this time in between?
To watch the lights,
both greater and small?
To wonder? But no, it
did not snow.
J.M. Summers was born and still lives in South Wales. Previous publication credits include Another Country from Gomer Press and numerous magazines / anthologies. The former editor of a number of small press magazines, he has published one book, Niamh, a collection of prose and poetry.