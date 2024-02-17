Photo by Sam Willis: Pexels.com

It did not snow,

but the jackdaws are

gathering noisily,

filling the

muffled chill.

Untranslatable.

Are they content to

remain frozen, too?

With this time in between?

To watch the lights,

both greater and small?

To wonder? But no, it

did not snow.

J.M. Summers was born and still lives in South Wales. Previous publication credits include Another Country from Gomer Press and numerous magazines / anthologies. The former editor of a number of small press magazines, he has published one book, Niamh, a collection of prose and poetry.