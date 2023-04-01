Tree Haiku: Autumn, New, & Horizon

Login to discuss
Autumn
Leaves fall in soft mist,
Rainbows bleed into themselves—
Pastiche on the ground
New
Skin of sycamore,
Open alabaster arms—
Boys tattoo their names
Horizon
Under a starched sky
Tree branches gather snowflake —
Stretch, sprinkle, and fly
Hugh Findlay's writing and photography have been published worldwide. Nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020 for poetry, he is in the third trimester of life and hopes y'all like his stuff. Instagram: @hughmanfindlay