Tree Haiku: Autumn, New, & Horizon

Photo by Jay’s Photography: Pexels.com

Autumn

Leaves fall in soft mist,

Rainbows bleed into themselves—

Pastiche on the ground

New

Skin of sycamore,

Open alabaster arms—

Boys tattoo their names

Horizon

Under a starched sky

Tree branches gather snowflake —

Stretch, sprinkle, and fly

Hugh Findlay's writing and photography have been published worldwide. Nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020 for poetry, he is in the third trimester of life and hopes y'all like his stuff. Instagram: @hughmanfindlay