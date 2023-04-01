Skip to main content
Poetry
Tree Haiku: Autumn, New, & Horizon

Skin of sycamore

by Hugh Findlay
Photo by Jay’s Photography: Pexels.com

Autumn

Leaves fall in soft mist,
Rainbows bleed into themselves—
Pastiche on the ground

New

Skin of sycamore,
Open alabaster arms—
Boys tattoo their names

Horizon

Under a starched sky
Tree branches gather snowflake —
Stretch, sprinkle, and fly

Hugh Findlay's writing and photography have been published worldwide. Nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020 for poetry, he is in the third trimester of life and hopes y'all like his stuff.  Instagram: @hughmanfindlay

