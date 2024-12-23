Note from the Managing Editor

Photo by Samson Katt: Pexels.com

I have been in awe of the submissions we have accepted for our Winter issue! Our theme: hibernation, rest, pause, reflect was interpreted in many creative ways, and each piece is a pictorial or verbal work of art. In a season of thanksgiving, I am grateful for each contributor, and it has been my pleasure to work with all of you.

Poetry, prose, and artwork are expressions of the heart, and it’s this precious vulnerability that draws us inside words and pictures and haunts us long after we have looked away. Some might say, “it’s just poetry,” or “it’s just a story,” or “it’s just a photograph,” but I truly believe all of these artistic expressions demonstrate the human will to not just survive, but to thrive and make the world a better place.

No matter what type of art you create, never stop creating. Not every piece will get published, but every piece is a part of you. Henri Matisse once said, “Creativity takes courage.” Let that courage be your legacy.

Best wishes for a wonderful holiday season! May you all find moments of rest and peace.

Arvilla Fee



