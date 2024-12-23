The Good Ending

Photo by Artem Podrez: Pexels.com

Two tired children tucked in bed, motherlove

whispered gently against their cheeks,

light switches thrown, quilts tame on couches

making lazy hound-shapes in the dark.

My feet are sure against the hardwood floor,

here a dip due to age, here the corner

where I keep my winter crochet and books,

each creak an amen, affirmation, home.

Simple things: warm kitchen, mint toothpaste.

A pilgrimage of homecoming. And this,

my favorite, your face as I slide into

bed, the way you lay down your book as though

no matter when I come, it is the end

of a chapter, and a good stopping-place.

Colleen S. Harris is a three-time Pushcart Prize nominee whose books of poetry include God in My Throat: The Lilith Poems (Bellowing Ark, 2009), These Terrible Sacraments (Bellowing Ark, 2010; re-released by Doubleback Books, 2019), and The Kentucky Vein (Punkin House, 2011), and she co-edited Women Versed in Myth: Essays on Modern Women Poets (McFarland, 2016). Her poetry has appeared in Main Street Rag, Free Verse, Appalachian Heritage, Sow’s Ear Poetry Review, 66: The Journal of Sonnet Studies, and Tipton Poetry Journal, among others.



