Poetry
Published on Dec 23, 2024DOI

The Good Ending

"A pilgrimage of homecoming."

by Colleen Harris
Photo by Artem Podrez: Pexels.com

Two tired children tucked in bed, motherlove
whispered gently against their cheeks,
light switches thrown, quilts tame on couches
making lazy hound-shapes in the dark.

My feet are sure against the hardwood floor,
here a dip due to age, here the corner
where I keep my winter crochet and books,
each creak an amen, affirmation, home.

Simple things: warm kitchen, mint toothpaste.
A pilgrimage of homecoming. And this,
my favorite, your face as I slide into
bed, the way you lay down your book as though

no matter when I come, it is the end
of a chapter, and a good stopping-place.

Colleen S. Harris is a three-time Pushcart Prize nominee whose books of poetry include God in My Throat: The Lilith Poems (Bellowing Ark, 2009), These Terrible Sacraments (Bellowing Ark, 2010; re-released by Doubleback Books, 2019), and The Kentucky Vein (Punkin House, 2011), and she co-edited Women Versed in Myth: Essays on Modern Women Poets (McFarland, 2016). Her poetry has appeared in Main Street Rag, Free Verse, Appalachian Heritage, Sow’s Ear Poetry Review, 66: The Journal of Sonnet Studies, and Tipton Poetry Journal, among others.


 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
