Every morning, I pass a bronze statue of Moses.

An idiom got lost, once, somewhere along the golden chain,

among the Hebrew and Aramaic, the Latin and Greek;

Moses’s “shining face” morphed into a “horned head.”

On each temple, he wears a little metal nub.

Every morning, I pass a bronze replica of Moses,

and I’m terrified

by how much Sculptors and Historians get wrong,

and I’m comforted

because I’ve smeared mediocrity on my posts and lintels

— these Angels of Death will pass over me.

My children or my siblings or my friends or the State

will get me a sensibly priced headstone,

which will crumble

before new peoples

can eulogize me,

can give me horns.

Peter Mikulski is a reader, a writer, an undergraduate student of medieval studies at the University of Notre Dame, and a proud Midwesterner — raised in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana. His work has been published in print by his high school’s literary journal, Menagerie, and online at his blog, TheNumberOneYokoFan.blogspot.com. Contact him at [email protected].