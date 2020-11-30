at the mouth of the tomb

"coins pour from hell’s own slot machine into the lap of the world"
fatigue is
my raincoat it’s been
a wet spring
sending a
flood of synthetic dancers
politicians and
heretics
raining down shoddy
counterfeit
coins pour from
hell’s own slot machine into
the lap of the world
this is a
near miss comedy
a picnic
of nothing
but yesterday’s cold coffee
and raw injustice
all bridges
burnt windows nailed shut
strings pulled tight
our one brief
opportunity squandered
in petty squabbles
when hunters
the dark efficient
shepherds of
the order
emerge from the wood armed with
the cross and the sword
i flirt with
the thought of being
a hero
but there will
be no medals awarded
for speaking truth now
RC deWinter’s poetry is anthologized, notably in Uno: A Poetry Anthology (Verian Thomas, 2002), New York City Haiku (NY Times, 2017), Cowboys & Cocktails (Brick Street Poetry, April 2019), Nature In The Now (Tiny Seed Press, August 2019), in print in 2River, Adelaide Magazine, borrowed solace, Genre Urban Arts, Gravitas, In Parentheses, Night Picnic Journal, Prairie Schooner, Reality Break Press, Southword, Variant Literature, among many others and appears in numerous online literary journals.
Gianna Sannipoli’s poetry has been published in London Grip, Red Coyote, Mason Street, The Wild Word, Panoply, Gold Dust Magazine, One Sentence Poems, Dodging the Rain, CARE and is forthcoming in Edify Fiction, and Gnashing Teeth Publishing's anthology: Love Notes You'll Never Read. She is San Antonio Review’s poetry editor and lives in Brno, Czechia.