at the mouth of the tomb

Digital photograph by Gianna Sannipoli, 2019, Edinburgh, Scotland

fatigue is

my raincoat it’s been

a wet spring

sending a

flood of synthetic dancers

politicians and

heretics

raining down shoddy

counterfeit

coins pour from

hell’s own slot machine into

the lap of the world

this is a

near miss comedy

a picnic

of nothing

but yesterday’s cold coffee

and raw injustice

all bridges

burnt windows nailed shut

strings pulled tight

our one brief

opportunity squandered

in petty squabbles

when hunters

the dark efficient

shepherds of

the order

emerge from the wood armed with

the cross and the sword

i flirt with

the thought of being

a hero

but there will

be no medals awarded

for speaking truth now

RC deWinter’s poetry is anthologized, notably in Uno: A Poetry Anthology (Verian Thomas, 2002), New York City Haiku (NY Times, 2017), Cowboys & Cocktails (Brick Street Poetry, April 2019), Nature In The Now (Tiny Seed Press, August 2019), in print in 2River, Adelaide Magazine, borrowed solace, Genre Urban Arts, Gravitas, In Parentheses, Night Picnic Journal, Prairie Schooner, Reality Break Press, Southword, Variant Literature, among many others and appears in numerous online literary journals.

Gianna Sannipoli’s poetry has been published in London Grip, Red Coyote, Mason Street, The Wild Word, Panoply, Gold Dust Magazine, One Sentence Poems, Dodging the Rain, CARE and is forthcoming in Edify Fiction, and Gnashing Teeth Publishing's anthology: Love Notes You'll Never Read. She is San Antonio Review’s poetry editor and lives in Brno, Czechia.