The Rotting Skunk on Fontaine Avenue

Photo by Bruno Ticianelli: Pexels.com

Compassion is a very untenable ground. – Henry David Thoreau

Whenever I cross over you

I leave my nostrils open —

you smell like a road trip

from the backseat as a boy

on the way to see relatives

in an evening lit farmhouse

synonymous with tractors

and barbed wire brush.

Your fresh pile of remains

on display in the sun

has been pummeled by tires

for how many weeks now

between the auto body shop

and the Mexican restaurant

your dollops of white tufts

still mat the black pelt.

I cross over you through town

every day on this route —

I take the same turns

down synonymous blocks

in driven repetition to out-

run run-on sentences

in between work and home

I save up for a holiday.

What skunk needs a holiday

beyond birth and death

or vocation beyond need

beyond shelter, beyond sleep?

We’re dazed into new needs

by cross-pollinating currencies

we gaze into a lateness

and accelerate its arrival.

I savor the chance antonyms —

the skunks in the country

the small gifts of negation

that cheer our disgust.

We drive over skunks

and they fill up our cars

with a tonic of wildness

that errs all conditioning.

Nate Braeuer discovered poetry as a songwriter. Born in Houston, TX, in 1975, he attended film school at NYU, before settling in Charlottesville, VA. Since 2019 he has attended workshops at the WriterHouse in Charlottesville, and has published poems in Streetlight Magazine. His poetry seeks to transcend the suburban.