Butterflies and Goosebumps

Photo by Anastasiya Lobanovskaya: Pexels.com

Yesterday was many years unlived

I spent too introverted

in mental plagues and fast pleasures;

little did I feel the summer breeze

and yet it blew through my clothes

as did many coffees down my throat

and ticks of clock through my heartbeats,

I may have kissed and forgot;

treated hugs pettily;

I would love now to adore presently:

love in effect and all within the context -

less in my mind and more of my eyes on you;

nose breathing in every cloud of coffee beans;

ears at every utterance of your mind and heart

and my fingers sensing every inch

that yours covered over mine

at every time you held my hand.

I've been at war for a while now

wailing and waving white flag,

wading through white deserts,

wasting away gradually,

craving truce to allow space for a warm heart.

I've conditioned self to cope with the cold,

comforting sores with coals

and brazen conduct . . .

to the loss of self

My descent to the present is recent

that it's just now I sensed an incense

that has always been in my atmosphere

I am after a confrontation with my fears

and tears tended to compassionately.

It's as though I have to solve

through the current state of affairs

to have more than just a fleeting feeling;

it's not into love that I fell

at first sight or over a coffee table;

only just curiosity —

all encounters with you

accounting for an image of you,

though you've bridged through my threshold of attraction,

stuck at an extent

that maybe time will extend

and prove me false

that I did factually skip a pulse

when you held my hand.

Prince was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. Prior to his love of writing, he struggled with English in high school. In 2015, burdened with unsaid words and social anxiety, the love of poetry began to take root. Under the inspiration of unresolved trauma, he began to grow as a writer. Later in 2017, he joined a poetry workshop at Wits University and was exposed to many other poets. He had found a tribe…and from that circle, he was nurtured to the confidence of releasing his poetry album, Sunrise.