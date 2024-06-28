All the Comfort Necessary

Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

Maybe it’s as easy as this:

knowing she will always be there

when you come home.

That she won’t have gone away,

even thought going away

was a place she could go to.

And that she’ll know

you will always come home,

and she will look up

from whatever she’s doing,

or come from some inner room,

to welcome you in

as if it’s the first time

you put the key in the door.

The porch light an oasis

she knows you will find,

and her as palm tree

swaying shade, cool water

deep in her hands, livestock

bedded down for the night,

the story of stars

soon to be within reach

all over her, all over the sky.

Robert Harlow resides in upstate NY. He is the author of Places Near and Far (Louisiana Literature, 2018). His poems appear in Poetry Northwest, RHINO, Cottonwood, The Midwest Quarterly, and elsewhere. Or so he has been led to believe.