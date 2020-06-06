CTW Background & Links

Copied from https://criticaltheoryworkshop.com/2020-2/



PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Note regarding COVID-19: we have decided to offer an online version of the summer workshop, which will be more or less identical to the original program we had planned. We have also modified the program fees and extended the application deadline to June 15.

Dates: June 29- July 17

Partner Institution: Centre Edgar Morin / Institut interdisciplinaire d’anthropologie du contemporain (CNRS/EHESS)

Invited Speakers: Timothy Bewes, Larry Busk, Denise Ferreira da Silva, Jennifer Ponce de León, Gabriel Rockhill, Julian Sempill, Massimiliano Tomba, Antonio Vázquez-Arroyo, and others.



Founder and Executive Director: Gabriel Rockhill

Associate Director: Jennifer Ponce de LeónProgram Administrator and Primary Contact: Rosa Dolet <[email protected]>

Languages: English and French (with summary English translations so knowledge of French is not a requirement)

Eligibility: Open to anyone with the requisite background, including advanced undergraduates, graduate students, autodidacts, faculty, writers and artists

Program Fees for Those Receiving Institutional Support

$975 (tenure-track/tenured faculty or salaried worker)

$775 (anyone who is not tenure-track/tenured faculty or salaried worker)

$575 (reduced tuition in cases of clear economic need)

There is a sliding scale down to $0 to account for global economic inequality and support political exiles.

Nota bene: proceeds from the workshop will contribute to supporting the work of radical scholars around the world who are suffering from direct repression, economic precarity and/or political exile.

Program Fees for Those Not Receiving Institutional Support

$400 (tenure-track/tenured faculty or salaried worker)

$250 (anyone who is not tenure-track/tenured faculty or salaried worker)

$100 (reduced tuition in cases of clear economic need)

Topics Covered: There is not a yearly theme because the goal is to develop a trans-disciplinary analysis of the contemporary world from a historical and internationalist perspective. However, topics covered in 2020 will include, but not be limited to: materialist feminism, radical ecology, postcolonial literature and theory, radical art and social movements from the Global South, international critical theory, revolutionary theory and the history of revolutions, the historical legacies of “68 thought,” and materialist critiques of both radical democracy and the decolonial turn.

OVERVIEW

The Critical Theory Workshop / Atelier de Théorie Critique summer school is an intensive research program whose primary objective is to provide an international forum for trans-disciplinary and comparative work in critical social theory, in the most expansive sense of the term. Participants are exposed to the work of contemporary thinkers and engage with current debates in the Francophone world and beyond. Special attention is paid to traditions of thought that have been excluded from the academy, including Marxism, anarchism, the black radical tradition, anticolonial theory, anti-capitalist feminism, materialist queer theory and radical ecological thought.

The Workshop, which takes place at the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales in central Paris, does not follow the traditional structure of a course. It is comprised of three interlocking components:

Débats: invited speakers participate in a debate with the director on a common theme or current research.

Rencontres: intellectuals are invited to participate in public interviews on their work.

Groupes de travail: the participants present and workshop their own research, which leads up to a final conference.

The overall objective is to bring together a diverse panoply of thinkers in order to cultivate productive debates on topical and pressing issues.

PROGRAM

Click here for the 2020 program.

FLYER

Click here to download the 2020 flyer.

FAQs

Click here to find answers to frequently asked questions regarding the Paris workshop.

Schedule (subject to change)

Invited guests: Timothy Bewes, Larry Busk, Denise Ferreira da Silva, Jennifer Ponce de León, Gabriel Rockhill, Julian Sempill, Antonio Vázquez-Arroyo, Massimiliano Tomba and others.

WEEK I



I

6/29/20

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Introduction

Gabriel Rockhill, “Critical and Revolutionary Theory”

Material:

Max Horkheimer, “Traditional and Critical Theory”

Michael Parenti, “The End of Marxism?” (this is chapter 8 of Blackshirts & Reds, which is available online here).

Jennifer Ponce de León & Gabriel Rockhill, “Toward a Compositional Model of Ideology: Materialism, Aesthetics, and Cultural Revolution”

Optional: Gabriel Rockhill, “The CIA Reads French Theory: On the Intellectual Labor of Dismantling the Cultural Left”

II

6/30/20

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. EST

Rencontre I

Denise Ferreira da Silva in conversation with Jennifer Ponce de León

Material:

Denise Ferreira da Silva, “Scene of Nature”

III

7/1/20

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Groupes de travail I

Participants’ Preliminary Research Presentations



WEEK 2

I

7/6/20

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Rencontre II

Timothy Bewes

Material:

Timothy Bewes, “Is a Non-Regime Mode of Thinking Possible?” (the program coordinator will share this essay with registered participants)

II

7/7/20

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Débat I

Author-Meets-Critics Session with Larry Busk

Material:

Larry Busk, Democracy in Spite of the Demos: From Arendt to the Frankfurt School (if you are unable to read the book in full, the most relevant excerpt for our discussion is available here).

III

7/8/20

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. EST (please take note of the time change)

Débat II

Julian Sempill and Larry Busk, “Ecological Crises: The Endgame of Liberalism and the Return of Marx”

Material:

Geoff Mann and Joel Wainwright, “Climate Leviathan”

Julian Sempill, “Nobody Owns the Future”

Optional: André Gorz, “Political Ecology: Expertocracy versus Self Limitation”

Larry Busk and Russell Duvernoy, “Climate X or Climate Jacobin? A Critical Exchange on Our Planetary Future”

IV

7/9/20

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Groupes de travail II

Participants’ Research Presentations in Small Groups

WEEK 3

I

7/13/20

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Rencontre III

Antonio Vázquez-Arroyo

Material:

Antonio Vázquez-Arroyo, “Critical Theory, Colonialism and the Historicity of Thought”

II

7/15/20

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Gabriel Rockhill, “The Myth of the ’68 Thinkers: Historical Commodity Fetishism and Imperial French Theory”

Material:

Dominique Lecourt, “A Fiction: ‘La Pensée 68‘” in The Mediocracy: French Philosophy since the mid-1970s

Gabriel Rockhill, “The Failure of the French Intelligentsia? Intellectuals and Uprisings in the Case of the Yellow Vests“

Optional: Gabriel Rockhill, “Foucault, Genealogy, Counter-History“

III

7/16/20

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Débat III

Author-Meets-Critics Session with Massimiliano Tomba

Material:

Massimiliano Tomba, Insurgent Universality: An Alternative Legacy of Modernity (if you are unable to read the book in full, the most relevant excerpt for our discussion is available here).

Optional: Gabriel Rockhill’s recent review of Insurgent Universality is available here.

IV

7/17/20

12-4 p.m. EST (approximately)

Groupes de travail III

Final Participants Conference