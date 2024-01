CTW Background & Links

Copied from https://criticaltheoryworkshop.com/2020-2/



PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Note regarding COVID-19: we have decided to offer an online version of the summer workshop, which will be more or less identical to the original program we had planned. We have also modified the program fees and聽extended the application deadline to June 15.

Dates: June 29- July 17

Partner Institution:聽Centre Edgar Morin /聽Institut interdisciplinaire d鈥檃nthropologie du contemporain聽(CNRS/EHESS)

Invited Speakers:聽Timothy Bewes,聽Larry Busk,聽Denise Ferreira da Silva,聽Jennifer Ponce de Le贸n,聽Gabriel Rockhill,聽Julian Sempill,聽Massimiliano Tomba,聽聽Antonio V谩zquez-Arroyo, and others.



Founder and Executive Director:聽Gabriel Rockhill

Associate Director:聽Jennifer Ponce de Le贸nProgram Administrator and Primary Contact: Rosa Dolet <[email protected]>

Languages: English and French (with summary English translations so knowledge of French is聽not聽a requirement)

Eligibility: Open to anyone with the requisite background, including advanced undergraduates, graduate students, autodidacts, faculty, writers and artists

Program Fees聽for Those Receiving Institutional Support

$975 (tenure-track/tenured faculty or salaried worker)

$775 (anyone who is not tenure-track/tenured faculty or salaried worker)

$575 (reduced tuition in cases of clear economic need)

There is a sliding scale down to $0 to account for global economic inequality and support political exiles.

Nota bene: proceeds from the workshop will contribute to supporting the work of radical scholars around the world who are suffering from direct repression, economic precarity and/or political exile.

Program Fees for Those Not Receiving Institutional Support

$400 (tenure-track/tenured faculty or salaried worker)

$250 (anyone who is not tenure-track/tenured faculty or salaried worker)

$100 (reduced tuition in cases of clear economic need)

There is a sliding scale down to $0 to account for global economic inequality and support political exiles.

Nota bene: proceeds from the workshop will contribute to supporting the work of radical scholars around the world who are suffering from direct repression, economic precarity and/or political exile.

Topics Covered: There is not a yearly theme because the goal is to develop a trans-disciplinary analysis of the contemporary world from a historical and internationalist perspective. However, topics covered in 2020 will include, but not be limited to: materialist feminism, radical ecology, postcolonial literature and theory, radical art and social movements from the Global South, international critical theory, revolutionary theory and the history of revolutions, the historical legacies of 鈥68 thought,鈥 and materialist critiques of both radical democracy and the decolonial turn.

OVERVIEW

The Critical Theory Workshop / Atelier de Th茅orie Critique summer school is an intensive research program whose primary objective is to provide an international forum for trans-disciplinary and comparative work in critical social theory, in the most expansive sense of the term. Participants are exposed to the work of contemporary thinkers and engage with current debates in the Francophone world and beyond. Special attention is paid to traditions of thought that have been excluded from the academy, including Marxism, anarchism, the black radical tradition, anticolonial theory, anti-capitalist feminism, materialist queer theory and radical ecological thought.

The Workshop, which takes place at the 脡cole des Hautes 脡tudes en Sciences Sociales in central Paris, does not follow the traditional structure of a course. It is comprised of three interlocking components:

D茅bats: invited speakers participate in a debate with the director on a common theme or current research.

Rencontres: intellectuals are invited to participate in public interviews on their work.

Groupes de travail: the participants present and workshop their own research, which leads up to a final conference.

The overall objective is to bring together a diverse panoply of thinkers in order to cultivate productive debates on topical and pressing issues.

PROGRAM

Click聽here聽for the 2020 program.

FLYER

Click聽here聽to download the 2020 flyer.

FAQs

Click聽here聽to聽find answers to frequently asked questions regarding the Paris workshop.

Schedule (subject to change)

copied from https://criticaltheoryworkshop.com/program-6/

Invited guests:聽Timothy Bewes,聽Larry Busk,聽Denise Ferreira da Silva,聽Jennifer Ponce de Le贸n,聽Gabriel Rockhill,聽Julian Sempill,聽Antonio V谩zquez-Arroyo,聽Massimiliano Tomba聽and others.

WEEK I



I

6/29/20

12 p.m. 鈥 2 p.m. EST

Introduction

Gabriel Rockhill, 鈥淐ritical and Revolutionary Theory鈥

Material:

Max Horkheimer, 鈥Traditional and Critical Theory鈥

Michael Parenti, 鈥淭he End of Marxism?鈥 (this is chapter 8 of聽Blackshirts & Reds, which is available online聽here).

Jennifer Ponce de Le贸n & Gabriel Rockhill, 鈥Toward a Compositional Model of Ideology: Materialism, Aesthetics, and Cultural Revolution鈥

Optional: Gabriel Rockhill, 鈥The CIA Reads French Theory: On the Intellectual Labor of Dismantling the Cultural Left鈥

II

6/30/20

1 p.m. 鈥 3 p.m.聽EST聽

Rencontre I

Denise Ferreira da Silva聽in conversation with聽Jennifer Ponce de Le贸n

Material:

Denise Ferreira da Silva, 鈥Scene of Nature鈥

III

7/1/20

12 p.m. 鈥 2 p.m.聽EST聽

Groupes de travail I

Participants鈥 Preliminary Research Presentations



WEEK 2

I

7/6/20

12 p.m. 鈥 2 p.m. EST

Rencontre II

Timothy Bewes

Material:

Timothy Bewes, 鈥淚s a Non-Regime Mode of Thinking Possible?鈥 (the program coordinator will share this essay with registered participants)

II

7/7/20

12 p.m. 鈥 2 p.m. EST

D茅bat I

Author-Meets-Critics Session with聽Larry Busk

Material:

Larry Busk,聽Democracy in Spite of the Demos: From Arendt to the Frankfurt School聽(if you are unable to read the book in full, the most relevant excerpt for our discussion is available聽here).

III

7/8/20

4 p.m. 鈥 6 p.m. EST (please take note of the time change)

D茅bat II

Julian Sempill聽and聽Larry Busk, 鈥淓cological Crises: The Endgame of Liberalism and the Return of Marx鈥

Material:

Geoff Mann and Joel Wainwright, 鈥Climate Leviathan鈥

Julian Sempill, 鈥Nobody Owns the Future鈥

Optional: Andr茅 Gorz, 鈥Political Ecology: Expertocracy versus Self Limitation鈥

Larry Busk and Russell Duvernoy, 鈥Climate X or Climate Jacobin? A Critical Exchange on Our Planetary Future鈥

IV

7/9/20

12 p.m. 鈥 2 p.m.聽EST聽

Groupes de travail II

Participants鈥 Research Presentations in Small Groups

WEEK 3

I

7/13/20

12 p.m. 鈥 2 p.m. EST

Rencontre III

Antonio V谩zquez-Arroyo

Material:

Antonio V谩zquez-Arroyo, 鈥Critical Theory, Colonialism and the Historicity of Thought鈥

II

7/15/20

12 p.m. 鈥 2 p.m. EST

Gabriel Rockhill, 鈥淭he Myth of the 鈥68 Thinkers: Historical Commodity Fetishism and Imperial French Theory鈥

Material:

Dominique Lecourt, 鈥A Fiction: 鈥La Pens茅e 68鈥樷 in聽The Mediocracy: French Philosophy since the mid-1970s

Gabriel Rockhill, 鈥The Failure of the French Intelligentsia? Intellectuals and Uprisings in the Case of the Yellow Vests鈥

Optional: Gabriel Rockhill, 鈥Foucault, Genealogy, Counter-History鈥

III

7/16/20

12 p.m. 鈥 2 p.m. EST

D茅bat III

Author-Meets-Critics Session with聽Massimiliano Tomba

Material:

Massimiliano Tomba,聽Insurgent Universality: An Alternative Legacy of Modernity聽(if you are unable to read the book in full, the most relevant excerpt for our discussion is available聽here).

Optional: Gabriel Rockhill鈥檚 recent review of聽Insurgent Universality聽is available聽here.

IV

7/17/20

12-4 p.m. EST聽(approximately)

Groupes de travail III

Final Participants Conference