Photo by Nikita Barskov: Unsplash.com

Not strange with myself,

I am at odds with

this chair & the warm air

rising from the pavement

outside the window.

Let me sit here, figure out

what I am about.

Nameplate enough for

identity, feet sore

enough for reality.

Trace the field of cosmic dust

in the wake of my creations,

pieces of karma assembled

with invention, inserted with

a twist & hook into the matrix.

Move at steady, measured pace,

look as distance grows between

these fingertips & the objects,

rarely shades of skin, to touch,

tentatively, for some definition.

How swiftly the promise fades

into once-was, leanness grows

into largeness, the mind into

disrepair. Let me sit here,

awhile, looking for my tools.

Eugene Stevenson, son of immigrants, father of expatriates, lives in the mountains of western North Carolina USA. An Eisenhower Fellow, Pushcart Prize nominee & author of the chapbook, The Population of Dreams (Finishing Line Press 2022), his poems have appeared in The Hudson Review, In Parentheses, San Pedro River Review, Third Wednesday, Tipton Poetry Journal, & Washington Square Review among others.