Photo by La Miko: Pexels.com

I.

We suppress the collective realization that

we’re all fools, some of us raging &

some only somewhat so, but fools

nonetheless. Yet, we trust in the competence

& excellence of random strangers.

the mechanics weren’t sleep-deprived &

hungover when performing the maintenance

check for our flight. There were no loose

bolts & nuts pocketed with a

world-weary shrug & half-hearted:

eh, should be fine.

II.

That teenager isn’t checking their phone

while merging lanes. That man isn’t

distracted by two wailing toddlers as he

cuts across traffic to make his exit.

That woman isn’t fiddling with her vape as

the light slows to red—she won’t speed

through the intersection, oblivious.

III.

Buses always check their blind spots

for bikers. People’s dogs are well-trained &

docile, or else they wouldn’t be off-leash

at the park, right? The doctors & nurses

disinfected their hands before sticking them

in our mouths to tickle our tonsils.

IV.

Our government has invested in our

infrastructure. They vetted the engineers

when vouching for the bridge’s structural

integrity. Corners weren’t cut in the

zoning process. Our high-rise apartment

wasn’t constructed on shifting sand &

fetid swampland. Our police officers are

there to protect & serve, to de-escalate &

preempt conflict. They're not there to

antagonize, profile, & instigate violence

as the long arm of aristocratic oppression.

V.

People are kind. Strangers push a stalled

vehicle out of harm’s way in a busy

intersection. People don’t look in one

another’s bowls to see how much they

have but to ensure they have enough.

People share food, money, clothes,

shelter, & time with their

neediest community members.

VI.

People understand the struggle for

survival. They want nothing more than

to live a good life & help their friends,

family, & strangers enjoy the same.

People are beautiful beings of love who

go out of their way to share the spark

in their souls with the world. They

brighten it one smile, song, drink,

& pay-it-forward at a time.

VII.

We know how lucky we are to be alive,

appreciating this happy accident of fate.

We rotate through infinite space on

this third rock from the sun in a backwater

corner of a modest galaxy of 100 billion

stars. Neighbor to 100 billion galaxies,

how could we be alone in the Universe?

The Creator has shown such a

bountiful harvest of matter, light, &

possibilities. They stretch to the end,

beginning, & nonexistence of time

—everything everywhere, all at once.

VIII.

Gaia has created us gorgeous, perfect

vessels of love. We are brilliant,

unique specimens of compassion,

generosity, presence, forgiveness, joy,

& ingenious creativity. Every day,

we sow divinity through our acts of

surrender, our proffered trust deposited

into the cosmic basket,

the fabric of society we all share.

IX.

We are always protected, blessed,

guided, & loved with an incomparable,

incomprehensible fervor. Getting cut off

in traffic is an opportunity to observe our

default reaction of cursing the offending

driver & their bloodline. Catch yourself

& unleash a grateful smile for

the opportunity to practice

grace, patience, & forgiveness.

X.

Who knows what sort of stress that

other soul may be enduring?

Send them love for their journey &

be your way, blissful & content in

the knowledge you were lucky to

open your heart for a moment &

let that soul in. There’s no need to

stew & fume & gesticulate.

XI.

Trust that everything is happening as

it should. Stop fighting the flow of Chi.

Ride with it. Let the current deposit

you on the river bank of paradise.

Kharan Badri is a first-generation American with roots in India, Germany, & Syria. His creative influences are Rumi & Terry Pratchett. His poems appear in Bryant Literary Review, Wayfarer, riverSedge, & ArLiJo. On his website, badwriter.net, he composes poetry, prose, & comedy.