Provenance: Who Owns the Bathwater?

Original painting, acrylic on canvas, Brianna Keeper

Frida Kahlo y Calderón grows up, makes love and dies

in La Casa Azul, her blue family home in Coyoacán,

a village on Mexico City’s outskirts. True, she traveled

and lived with others in other houses, rooms. In child- hood, polio damaged her back. And at eighteen, in a bus

accident, a metal handrail impaled her pelvis and spine.

**_Thirty surgeries, sex and art help relieve her pain. Frida

runs a hot bath. Steam rises. In the tub, eyebrows cease

their duel over her nose. She has no memories of rubber

ducks and bubblebaths or the soothing feel of a parent

skimming her skin with a washcloth. She falls into a

reverie. She steps from her soak, towels off.

Frida wraps herself in a rose rebozo and slips into

her studio to paint the Boschian vision, a tub-scape

hell. She mirrors her crimson toenails in a bath of

nightmare vignettes:_**

a smoking skyscraper is stuffed inside a volcano;

a woman, perhaps pregnant, bleeds from the mouth;

a rope tightens around her drowning neck, meanwhile

a mosquito, worm and tiny dancer walk the same rope;

belly-up, red-headed, white-breasted bird mimics her.

On seeing “What the Water Gave Me,” André Breton

anoints Frida “a Surrealist.” He calls her art a bomb

wrapped in ribbon. To settle a $400 debt, she gives

the weapon to Nick Muray, her heavy-lidded lover

with the Hungarian accent. She weaves a ten-year

affair with the star photographer-Olympic fencer

in and out of her marriage to Diego.

Pull the plug, let horror swirl down the drain.

But consider, half a century later, the art

sold for five million plus at Sotheby’s.

And consider your role in destroying

a masterpiece. Not to mention, your

heart docilely entering the flow,

seeping into waters of Lethe.

Gone sloughed skin, stray

strands of hair. The

empathy you felt

for yourself.

Christy Sheffield Sanford lives and works in St. Augustine, Florida. She has won an NEA in Poetry and is the author of seven small press books, including Only the Nude Can Redeem the Landscape and The Cowrie Shell Piece (Baroque and Rococo Strains). Her digital animations have appeared in numerous online magazines such as Amp, Atticus Review and Open: a Journal of Arts & Literature.