“They Were Not Alone” by Julyan Davis

Julyan Davis is a British-American painter and novelist whose work focuses on both the vanishing landscape and the lost histories and folklore of the United States. His traveling exhibit of narrative paintings 'American Ghosts' is a satire of the Gilded Age and westward expansion, and has included theatrical readings from its parallel text. Davis's first novel A History of Saints was a semifinalist for the 2022 Thurber Prize.