Excellent point…the answers are there if we but listen.
This is lovely, Larry. Reminded me –– although tangentially –– of this Arthur Miller passage:
“I hope I have made one thing clear to this point –– and it is that society is inside of man and man is inside society, and you cannot even create a truthfully drawn psychological entity on the stage until you understand his social relations and their power to make him what he is and to prevent him from being what he is not. The fish is in the water and the water is in the fish.”
Arthur Miller, "The Shadow of the Gods," in The Theater Essays of Arthur Miller [1996], Robert A. Martin, Steve Centola [eds.], p. 185.