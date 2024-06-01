Photo by Tijana Drndarski: Pexels.com

He put sugar

in his coffee, sugar

in his tea. Just picture it,

then add more. He put sugar

in his milk, sugar in his bourbon.

Sugar was the largest

ingredient in all his recipes.

Sugar in his spaghetti sauce, sugar

in his chili. Sugar on chicken, fish and steak.

Sugar on hotdogs, hamburgers and French fries.

Have you ever seen

anyone eat a sugar sandwich?

I have. Sugar. Between two halves

of a Kristy Kreme. I’ve seen him twist apart

two halves of an Oreo to add sugar to the cream filling.

I’ve observed him

adding sugar to soft drinks,

sugar to maple syrup, sugar to honey.

I’ve even seen him sprinkle sugar on candy.

I watched him make himself a bowl of sugar with

ice cream on top, then mumble to himself, “Pretty please

with sugar on top?” Then I witnessed him pour sugar on top.

I’ve heard him

sing in the shower:

“Pour some sugar on me,”

as loud as Def Leppard ever did.

I’ve known him to add sugar to shampoo

and body wash as if it made him smell sweeter.

I’ve heard him

dogmatically proclaim

that sugar is a better exfoliant

than alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids

and numerous other chemical exfoliants.

I’ve heard him

spew conspiracy theories

that toothpaste with sugar is a better

exfoliant for gums than toothpaste with baking soda,

that sugar is a better antidepressant than an antidepressant,

and that if endocrinologists would encourage their hypoglycemics

to eat more Mars bars then there wouldn’t be any more hypoglycemia.

He once served me

communion with cookie

and Coke. “Taste and see that the

Lord is good,” he read from his Bible with a

mouthful of cookie before chugging his Coke. He

referenced his Bible as proof that God is made of sugar.

Truly, I say unto

you, I watched the

man live the sweetest

of lives. Then I watched him

die with a sour look on his face.

May his Sugar Daddy

have mercy on his soul.

Todd Matson is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in North Carolina, United States. His poetry has been published in The Journal of Pastoral Care and Counseling; Soul-Lit: A Journal of Spiritual Poetry; The Clayjar Review, Agape Review and Mindfull Magazine, and his short stories have been published in Ariel Chart International Literary Journal; Faith, Hope and Fiction; Agape Review, Literary Yard, Vital Christianity, CafeLit and Children, Churches & Daddies. He has also written lyrics for songs recorded by several contemporary Christian music artists, including Brent Lamb, Connie Scott and The Gaither Vocal Band.