Photo by Giovanni Arechavaleta: Unsplash.com

low tide, the sea turns

out its pockets oysters snatched

up by the urchin birds

Darren Black lives on Massachusetts's north shore and has served on the committee of the Boston Poetry Marathon. His first published poem appeared in the fall 2019 issue of the Muddy River Poetry Review. His recent poems explore disability status, accessibility, and his own experiences living with blindness.