California

Coyote Shook is a cartoonist and Ph.D. student. They are currently working on a graphic novel dissertation on an environmental history of the Everglades with the department of American Studies at the University of Texas, Austin. Their work has appeared in The Puritan, The Ransom Center Magazine, The Florida Review, the Society of Historians for the Gilded Age and Progressive Era, the National Humanities Center, and The Wisconsin Review and is currently in publication with North Dakota Quarterly and Honey Literary Magazine. Their debut graphic novel, Coyote the Beautiful, was the winner of the 2020 Leiby Chapbook Award with The Florida Review.