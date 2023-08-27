Photo by Catherine Sheila: Pexels.com

Because you want it.

Because everywhere desire goes off.

Because watch! the Earth

has many alarms set before time.

Because learning flints

the sphere of ideals.

Because brains pour, down

the drain, like nothing on earth, now

and then, wing, waxing darkness.

Because knowledge towers,

sign nature off, its wing beats,

off bird, calls. Death.

Because tremendous graphics

in the geo-dynamics change

with the stream of conscious learning.

Because we sentence the Earth

with capitalized letters.

Because we plasticize

the comfort zone -

a zeroed-in conception

Because hereafter

summers over lap winters and

much green turns into burnt sienna.

Because wars, tree-shades,

pandemic-made outdoor shelters

and mercy camps de-fine home,

hereafter keep us wait in the Sun

or the leaders' uncertain merciful consent

And poetry makes nothing,

happenstances,

fleets as meteorites, of passage.

As long as the world is not too much with us

and the earth remains undone

by our lust for unbecoming desires,

Nothing Remains.

Sreekanth Kopuri Ph.D. is an Indian poet, current poetry editor for The AutoEthnographer Journal Florida, Alumni Writer in Residence, Athens, and a Professor of English from Machilipatnam, India. He recited his poetry at Oxford, John Hopkins, Heinrich Heine, Caen, and many universities. His poems appeared in Arkansan Review, Christian Century, Two-Thirds North, Expanded Field, and Chicago Memory House, to mention a few. His book, Poems of the Void, was the winner of the Golden Book of the Year 2022.