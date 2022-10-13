Seventeen Years

~Photo by Kyle Johnson: Unsplash.com

What if you decide these 17 years have

been served? They are good enough.

Just enough. You sever the pack,

grab your spare belongings,

minimal and foreseeing as you are

with Baja, the end of your

camino. You want to lose

yourself, encounter yourself,

feel yourself in its saltwater

blues, blend into the unkempt

perfections, be the silent monk

renewed in the crumbling of

mountain thought. Roaming away

from us, what we were, a decade

plus seven. Not searching, but being.

What am I without the next cloth

of you bound by packaging twines

against me? I shock myself and

become, expand to encompass

the wax residue of you, melt it,

meld it, make it my own animal

flesh, never once held by spite.

I take the remaining herd and

repurpose the landscape, map

out a small carving, sickle dangling,

hard-knock in the curve of my grip,

like crescent moon fallen from a stiff

night, onto the rainy console of day.

Amanda Rosas is a mother, poet and teacher originally from San Antonio. She draws strength and creativity from her Mexican American roots, and from her husband and three daughters. Her poetry and essays have been published by The Latino Book Review, The Front Porch Review, Minnesota Women's Press, Anti-Heroin Chic and The Sweet Tree Review. She dreams of being a full-time writer and storyteller.





