I Grade at the Doctor's Office

Photo by Karolina Grabowska: Pexels.com

It is December in Alabama

and everyone has the flu

or strep throat or a sinus infection.

My own throat is raw with swallowing

words that are not mine.

I have been waiting in this room for an hour.

There is nothing here but a blank wall,

a metal chair, the exam table, and a red sharps container.

There is no window to reassure me

that I am in the world of the living.

I unload the exam papers from my tote.

I grade them in my lap. My neck aches from looking down

so long. I stretch. I cough.

I move the essays onto the white paper liner.

The exam table is too soft and not conducive to writing.

I wonder if the nurse will glower at me

and then sanitize the space where the papers have been.

I don’t remember how to spell the words I mean.

My brain is pulsing and my running nose tastes like metal.

The red pen scratches and then runs dry

so I toss it into the sharps container.

When the young-faced doctor arrives 45 minutes later,

I really can’t remember if I am in his office

or if he is in mine.

Joyce Kelley is a professor of English at Auburn University at Montgomery where she teaches courses in British and American literature.