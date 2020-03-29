The Coconut Palms Remember

Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

The only witnesses who remain

are the coconut palms

my father’s father planted.

They still stand, tall and thin,

though their trunks

have curved with age,

and entwined in their rings

of fronds, my existence,

proof I lived there once,

on the same land

and played in the puddles

underneath their leaves.

These palms sensed my first steps

and felt my heels bear deep

into the dirt under my last

when I tried to stay with them.

The trees heard and watched

until I had to be dragged away.

Melissa Andrés is an American poet. Originally from Cuba, she came to the United States at the age of 6. She will complete her MFA in Creative Writing from Sarah Lawrence College in May 2020. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in The Laurel Review, Mom Egg Review, and Rattle Magazine. She is at work on her first collection of poetry.