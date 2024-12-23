The Desert

Photo by Florian Kriechbaumer: Pexels.com

Maybe the deep south

of California and Arizona

has it right.

Where cars chew

on gas and congestion

much the same way

our guts do.

These are our anxious

cities and regions

where lipstick cakes

stain the sidewalks

with traces of fat and poppy seeds,

and women walk with fat purses

made for self-defense.

Where the sidewalks

glisten with tinsel,

and heat risers

that lift dresses

past ankles and pumps

and macrame thigh highs.

Where hanging pots

drift on porch winds

waiting for winter and rain.

Fairness Peck, a poet living in Seattle WA, holds a BA in literature and poetry from Western Washington University and an MA in communications from the University of Washington. Today he works as a content strategist and his work has been recently published in The Racket Journal, Red Noise Collective, The Rising Phoenix Review, Griffel and has a chapbook forthcoming from Finishing Line Press.



