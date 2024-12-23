Photo by Luke Miller: Pexels.com

Whose need shaped

this space, placed it

here. Whose prayer

framed the field,

season and hour.

Who remains

to trace the fence-line,

breathe the light,

harvest the shadows.

Jeffrey Thompson was raised in Fargo, North Dakota, and educated at the University of Iowa and Cornell Law School. He lives in Phoenix, where he practices public interest law. His work has appeared in North Dakota Quarterly, The Main Street Rag, Hole in the Head Review, The Tusculum Review, ONE ART, Maudlin House, and New World Writing. His hobbies include reading, hiking, and photography.