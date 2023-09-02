Kathy's Waltz

Photo by Inge Wallumrød: Pexels.com

A buoy, freshly minted, bouncing among

softly rolling waves, emphatically waving

goodbye as the sun falls back

into the earth.

The first dance with your mother,

rediscovering your two left feet,

and lust for life. Her calm hand steadies

sea legs as you both sail

into the hyacinth sunset.

There’s sand in the sieve;

the hourglass flips for the last time.

Corey Bryan is a student at Georgia State University. He lives with his clowder of cats (the best to ever do it) and girlfriend in Atlanta, GA. He is currently writing daily poetry prompts with a friend of his at poetryispretentious.com. He is published at the Empyrean Lit Magazine and Deep South Magazine and has 4 poems forthcoming at A Door is a Jar, and the Seventh Quarry Press.