Definitely Atopic

Photo by Kristina Nor: Pexels.com

emerging suddenly,

maddening

creeping stealthily

first a gentle tickle,

barely perceptible

then insistent throbs

commanding action,

manifesting in inconvenient places,

teasing unpredictably

maybe a solitary annoyance or

an army of prickling sensations,

then wildfire across the body,

a relentless force

that demands relief.

the urge to scratch

irresistible, a primal instinct

overrides rational thought

yet even as fingers delve

into the skin with ecstasy

the temporary relief

only leads to more…

itching

E Kraft is a poet who enjoys creating origami art and coding for a non-profit organization. Her poems have been published by The Inlandia Institute, The Hanging Loose Press, The National Poetry Quarterly, and others. She is grateful for everyone who has read her poems or attended her readings.