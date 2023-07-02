Photo by Jared Rice: Unsplash.com

Arise from the white tub,

dancing reflections of a freezing knight;

you are being crowned with

overnight feelings.

Until the secret treason reveals

your rusty bones.

Your sins are washed away,

with the patina mold and leftover dirty laundry.

Lawson is a part-time poet living in Belgium. His Asian lineage makes him interested in expressing emotions strongly visually. Besides art and poetry, he's also passionate about science and philosophy. He works as a research statistician in daily time.