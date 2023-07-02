Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Aug 02, 2023

A bath

"you are being crowned with overnight feelings"

by Lawson Wang
Published onAug 02, 2023
Photo by Jared Rice: Unsplash.com

Arise from the white tub,
dancing reflections of a freezing knight;
you are being crowned with
overnight feelings.

Until the secret treason reveals
your rusty bones.
Your sins are washed away,
with the patina mold and leftover dirty laundry.

Lawson is a part-time poet living in Belgium. His Asian lineage makes him interested in expressing emotions strongly visually. Besides art and poetry, he's also passionate about science and philosophy. He works as a research statistician in daily time.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
