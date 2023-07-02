Login to discuss
Arise from the white tub,
dancing reflections of a freezing knight;
you are being crowned with
overnight feelings.
Until the secret treason reveals
your rusty bones.
Your sins are washed away,
with the patina mold and leftover dirty laundry.
Lawson is a part-time poet living in Belgium. His Asian lineage makes him interested in expressing emotions strongly visually. Besides art and poetry, he's also passionate about science and philosophy. He works as a research statistician in daily time.