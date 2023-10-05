Photo by Eva Bronzini: Pexels.com

Out of nothing

except the night light and

interrupted dreams

his hands

made shadow butterflies

and rabbits

a prancing horse

and a fast turtle

who laughed all the way

to the finish line

he turned the fable upside

down, he turned our lives

inside out

absent in the day

bursting home at night

we were sleepy eyed and

growing halfway drunk

on his bourbon hello

and his laugh

we abandoned slumber

for the midnight

tales told in

the magical midnight

kingdom

we called

fatherland

Leslie Dianne is a playwright, poet, novelist, screenwriter and performer whose work has been acclaimed internationally at the Harrogate Fringe Festival in Great Britain, The International Arts Festival in Tuscany, Italy, The Teatro Lirico in Milan, Italy and at La Mama, ETC in NYC. Her stage plays have been produced in NYC at The American Theater of Actors, The Raw Space, The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater and The Lamb's Theater, and at Theater Festivals in Texas and Indiana. She holds a BA in French Literature from CUNY and her writing appears in The Wild Word, Sparks of Calliope, The Elevation Review, Quaranzine, The Dillydoun Review, Line Rider Press, Flashes and elsewhere. Her writing was recently nominated for a Pushcart Prize and Best of The Net.