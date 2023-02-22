Prenuptial Prayer

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
never paid so much for kegs of beer
have lived alone twenty-seven years
she doesn’t want me using any pills
it’s been so long since I was young
soon, relatives—ceremony
stress to my heart
what if I get too drunk
to express my love?
Silenus,
help me impress
Kenton K. Yee recently placed poetry in Constellations, Plume Poetry, The Threepenny Review, Rattle, South Dakota Review, The South Carolina Review, Hollins Critic, LIGEIA Magazine, and Pembroke Magazine, among others. An Iowa Summer Poetry Workshop alumnus, he writes from northern California and reads poetry for The Adroit Journal.