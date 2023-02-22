Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Mar 22, 2023

Prenuptial Prayer

"It's been so long since I was young"

by Kenton K. Yee
Published onMar 22, 2023
Photo by Anna Shvets: Pexels.com

never paid so much for kegs of beer
have lived alone twenty-seven years
she doesn’t want me using any pills 
it’s been so long since I was young

soon, relatives—ceremony
stress to my heart
what if I get too drunk
to express my love?

Silenus,
help me impress

Kenton K. Yee recently placed poetry in Constellations, Plume Poetry, The Threepenny Review, Rattle, South Dakota Review, The South Carolina Review, Hollins Critic, LIGEIA Magazine, and Pembroke Magazine, among others. An Iowa Summer Poetry Workshop alumnus, he writes from northern California and reads poetry for The Adroit Journal.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
