Prenuptial Prayer

Photo by Anna Shvets: Pexels.com

never paid so much for kegs of beer

have lived alone twenty-seven years

she doesn’t want me using any pills

it’s been so long since I was young

soon, relatives—ceremony

stress to my heart

what if I get too drunk

to express my love?



Silenus,

help me impress

Kenton K. Yee recently placed poetry in Constellations, Plume Poetry, The Threepenny Review, Rattle, South Dakota Review, The South Carolina Review, Hollins Critic, LIGEIA Magazine, and Pembroke Magazine, among others. An Iowa Summer Poetry Workshop alumnus, he writes from northern California and reads poetry for The Adroit Journal.