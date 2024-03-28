Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Apr 28, 2024DOI

Itanos

"You are alone with the stony heat"

by Ruth Holzer
Published onApr 28, 2024
Itanos

Photo by Sara Coelho: Pexels.com

At the end of the road on the island,
indecipherable ruins, the penetrating
essence of sage and thyme.
You are alone with the stony heat,
scoured of thought.
The sea crashing into jagged caves
and sliding back, tireless,
the blond sand and the emptiness,
once heard, will hold you forever,
stranger, on this island where the road ends.

Ruth Holzer is the author of eight chapbooks, most recently "Home and Away" (dancing girl press) "Living in Laconia" (Gyroscope Press) and "Among the Missing” (Kelsay Books).  Her poems have appeared in Southern Poetry Review, Blue Unicorn, Slant, Poet Lore and Freshwater among other journals and anthologies. She has received several Pushcart Prize nominations.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with