Photo by Mike Byrd: Pexels.com

Streetlights cast long ominous shadows

while leaves start to rise

ever higher until they swarm

around me in dizzying circles.

A sudden flash of headlights shoots by

my hair whips my face frantically;

then metal grunts in a loud, angry crumble

leaving careless trails of shattered glass.

The car in a losing wrestle against one ornery oak

My heart pounds: a relentless drumbeat

car and tree forever etched into my mind

everything, my breath, hangs in the air.

I try to drag my feet towards the car, knowing

the specter of mortality forever just beneath

our seemingly ordinary lives;

sirens wail lamentably moments later.

E Kraft is a poet who enjoys creating origami art and coding for a non-profit organization. Her poems have been published by The Inlandia Institute, The Hanging Loose Press, The National Poetry Quarterly, and others. She is grateful for everyone who has read her poems or attended her readings.